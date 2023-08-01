A Thunder Bay man is facing charges of assault after a paramedic was spat at in the face on Sunday.
City police responded to reports of a male patient attacking paramedics who were trying to provide the man with medical assistance in the area of Simpson and George streets around 9 p.m.
Superior North EMS paramedics had been attending to a male when the patient began kicking near them and threatening to attack them, police claim.
The male then attacked one of the responding officers who tried to help paramedics provide medical assistance, police say.
They claim the male then spit in one of the paramedic’s face and eye and continued to be combative and damaged equipment in the ambulance.
The male was arrested but taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment as he was still in need of medical attention.
A 24-year-old Thunder Bay Man has been charged with mischief under $5,000, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with an undertaking.
The accused has been released from custody with conditions and a future court appearance date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.