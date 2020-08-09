Superior North EMS paramedics teamed with Ornge air ambulance flight paramedics and pilots in their annual Memorial Bike Ride on July 22, leaving their Junot Street headquarters and cycling to Hillcrest Park for a brief ceremony.
Paramedics from across Ontario take part in the annual Memorial Bike Ride to Parliament Hill to honour the memory of Canada’s fallen paramedics, combat medics, and search and rescue technicians, and to bring awareness on the issues of post-traumatic stress disorder, (PTSD) and suicide.
Due to COVID-19, the Memorial Bell, which bears the names of fallen paramedics in the line of duty, is is being carried across Ontario and stopping in communities for a few days with each paramedic service.
On July 22, the bell was ceremoniously unveiled at Hillcrest Park to a gathering where 50 names of fallen paramedics were read aloud. The bell was rung for each name.
Superior North EMS Chief Wayne Gates says each of the fallen paramedics, combat medics, and search and rescue technicians belonged to a family as well as their paramedic family.
“This bell, with the names on it, reminds us of those who started their shift but didn’t get to go home at the end of their shift,” he said. “We as paramedics are family within ourselves as well. We are family and we need to look after each other.”
Gates called it “trying times” as the COVID-19 pandemic added to their already stressful duties.
“We are on the front line . . . we always have been,” he said, adding the stress that their job places on them is compounded by the virus.
“Remember we are family. If you are struggling, you have family,” Gates said. It’s OK — reach out and talk to your family member. Talk to your peers. It’s important because we need you and the community needs you, just like the community needed these folks that didn’t go home that day.”
Paramedics from Superior North EMS have toured around the area taking photos with the bell at various landmarks such as Kakabeka Falls and the Terry Fox Monument, and were also joined by members of the Fort William First Nation, including Chief Peter Collins, for photos on Mount McKay. The bell headed east to Sudbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.