Superior North EMS received a donation of face masks to keep paramedics safe on the front lines.
TC Energy donated 800 N95 masks to Superior North EMS on Tuesday.
“We have a mandate within our organization to provide financial or other support within all the communities we serve, so it was an easy decision to make this donation of masks when we know they are needed by the paramedics,” said Don Gresch, regional land representative for TC Energy, in a news release.
SNEMS community paramedic lead Shane Muir said the donation was appreciated.
“It is great to know that our community partners are thinking about us as we go about doing our job of providing the best care to all the citizens of Thunder Bay and the district,” he said.
“Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is uncharted territory for all of us, none more so than paramedics, and the support shown by TC Energy demonstrates the kind of value the community places on what we do every day.”
(This story was originally published on April 23, 2020)
