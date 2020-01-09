Parents sending their children to school for the first time this fall can have all their questions answered with information sessions scheduled for later this month.
Both Lakehead Public Schools and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board have parent information nights set for the last week in January.
“It gives the parents opportunity to come and see what our schools are all about,” said Lisa Jostiak, kindergarten teacher at St. Pius X School. “It’s an opportunity to ask questions, to gain some knowledge of what it means to have their children in a Catholic school, in the separate board, and they get a chance to meet the educator teams and principal of that particular school.”
