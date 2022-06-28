The Splish Splash Water Park opened at Boulevard Lake this past
weekend to the delight of many children who didn’t let a little rain
keep them away. On Sunday, heavy and dangerous winds caused Gerry
Champagne, Splish Splash business owner, to close it down for safety
reasons.
On Monday, Boulevard Lake was drained leaving the inflatable
structure in just over a metre of water on one side and 2.5 metres on
the other.
Champagne said there was no damage to the structure with the
depletion of water and he was monitoring the situation.
“The equipment floats,” he said. “The only way there can be real
damage is if there was a severe flood and it would put a lot of
pressure on the D-rings and the joints because it would be pushing up.
“But, when the water goes down, the chains just fall to the bottom of
the lake. So there’s nothing wrong with it except there’s not enough
water.”
He says the structure is not sitting on the lake bottom, because it
was anchored to the deepest part of the lake with eight feet depth at
the rear and about four feet at the front.
“(Sunday) night at 10 o’clock when I was here, everything was fine,”
said Champagne.
“From what I understand, meeting with the city and talking to people,
they still don’t have a final answer.
“When I got out of here at 6:30 a.m. in the morning (Monday), the
water was gone.”
Kayla Dixon, director of engineering and operations with the City of
Thunder Bay said city crews acted fast to close 11 of 12 opened gates
upon the discovery Monday morning.
“We anticipate the lake levels will be back to normal within several
weeks,” she said, adding that any significant rainfall events that we
have would help restore the water in that timeline.
Although there are no security cameras in the area, Dixon says they
have determined that no city staff operated the gates.
“We’re not sure that there was no fault that could be found to say
that the gates dropped somehow automatically,” said Dixon. “The
automatic process for operating the gates has not been placed through
our system control and data acquisition (SCADA) yet.”
Dixon described the process to open the gates with individual
actuators on each gate that would have to be operated individually.
“Each gate would be operated, dropped and then someone would have to
go and (physically) drop that gate as well,” she said. “There are 12
gates on the dam and 11 of them were lowered (Sunday) night.”
An investigation is underway to determine what happened to cause the
gates to open. The situation has been reported to Thunder Bay Police,
the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks as well as the
Ministry of Northern Development Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.
The city maintains a flow of 0.4 cubic meters per second through the
dam to support the fish habitat.
The perimeter of the lake is being assessed for any environmental
impact.
Meanwhile, Champagne’s Splish Splash Water Park will be non-
functional until Wednesday when he will determine if there is enough
water to reopen it.
“If the water raises just one foot, we’re going to have five feet of
depth on one side and nine on the other — and that’s enough for us to
open, which means the kids will have to trek it out through some
mud,” he said. “We just have to change the rules from ‘you can’t jump
into the water head first,’ to ‘you can’t jump into the water at all.’”
Champagne says the huge bouncy pillow, that launches people in the
air, will remain closed along with one obstacle course for safety
purposes.
The large section pieces of the water park are easily put together
“like a big Lego puzzle,” of which the configuration can be changed.
Children will have fun with a variety of activities including balance
beams, trampolines, climbing ropes, waves, slides and big obstacles
that you have to climb through.
There is a fee to play at the water park and tickets are available at
the pavilion.
Champagne’s company is based out of Manitoba. He has two inflatable
structures located in Manitoba and one here on Boulevard Lake.
