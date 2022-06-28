Beached

A long trail of safety floats — used to section off a safe swimming

area — lays on the beach at Boulevard Lake in full view of Splish

Splash Water Park, which was also almost beached due to the unplanned

emptying of the lake on Monday.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

The Splish Splash Water Park opened at Boulevard Lake this past

weekend to the delight of many children who didn’t let a little rain

keep them away. On Sunday, heavy and dangerous winds caused Gerry

Champagne, Splish Splash business owner, to close it down for safety

reasons.

On Monday, Boulevard Lake was drained leaving the inflatable

structure in just over a metre of water on one side and 2.5 metres on

the other.

Champagne said there was no damage to the structure with the

depletion of water and he was monitoring the situation.

“The equipment floats,” he said. “The only way there can be real

damage is if there was a severe flood and it would put a lot of

pressure on the D-rings and the joints because it would be pushing up.

“But, when the water goes down, the chains just fall to the bottom of

the lake. So there’s nothing wrong with it except there’s not enough

water.”

He says the structure is not sitting on the lake bottom, because it

was anchored to the deepest part of the lake with eight feet depth at

the rear and about four feet at the front.

“(Sunday) night at 10 o’clock when I was here, everything was fine,”

said Champagne.

“From what I understand, meeting with the city and talking to people,

they still don’t have a final answer.

“When I got out of here at 6:30 a.m. in the morning (Monday), the

water was gone.”

Kayla Dixon, director of engineering and operations with the City of

Thunder Bay said city crews acted fast to close 11 of 12 opened gates

upon the discovery Monday morning.

“We anticipate the lake levels will be back to normal within several

weeks,” she said, adding that any significant rainfall events that we

have would help restore the water in that timeline.

Although there are no security cameras in the area, Dixon says they

have determined that no city staff operated the gates.

“We’re not sure that there was no fault that could be found to say

that the gates dropped somehow automatically,” said Dixon. “The

automatic process for operating the gates has not been placed through

our system control and data acquisition (SCADA) yet.”

Dixon described the process to open the gates with individual

actuators on each gate that would have to be operated individually.

“Each gate would be operated, dropped and then someone would have to

go and (physically) drop that gate as well,” she said. “There are 12

gates on the dam and 11 of them were lowered (Sunday) night.”

An investigation is underway to determine what happened to cause the

gates to open. The situation has been reported to Thunder Bay Police,

the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks as well as the

Ministry of Northern Development Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

The city maintains a flow of 0.4 cubic meters per second through the

dam to support the fish habitat.

The perimeter of the lake is being assessed for any environmental

impact.

Meanwhile, Champagne’s Splish Splash Water Park will be non-

functional until Wednesday when he will determine if there is enough

water to reopen it.

“If the water raises just one foot, we’re going to have five feet of

depth on one side and nine on the other — and that’s enough for us to

open, which means the kids will have to trek it out through some

mud,” he said. “We just have to change the rules from ‘you can’t jump

into the water head first,’ to ‘you can’t jump into the water at all.’”

Champagne says the huge bouncy pillow, that launches people in the

air, will remain closed along with one obstacle course for safety

purposes.

The large section pieces of the water park are easily put together

“like a big Lego puzzle,” of which the configuration can be changed.

Children will have fun with a variety of activities including balance

beams, trampolines, climbing ropes, waves, slides and big obstacles

that you have to climb through.

There is a fee to play at the water park and tickets are available at

the pavilion.

Champagne’s company is based out of Manitoba. He has two inflatable

structures located in Manitoba and one here on Boulevard Lake.