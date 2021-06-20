A celebration marking Chippewa Park’s 100th anniversary has been postponed until the summer of 2022.
“We wanted to celebrate in a very grand manner . . . but we will just have to wait until next summer to celebrate 100 — plus one — and hopefully a return to a COVID free environment,” said Lorraine Lortie, president of The Friends of Chippewa Park.
“The extra time will enable us to make the festival even better.”
The five-day family festival was planned for the Civic holiday weekend this summer. Organizers thought “it would be irresponsible” to hold an outdoor festival that could attract as many as 10,000 people when so many may still be susceptible to catching COVID-19, Lortie told The Chronicle-Journal in an online conference last month.
“As a major focus of the park and the festival — are families — and it is doubtful that children will be fully vaccinated in time. We had no choice but to postpone for a year. We don’t want to exclude anyone from enjoying the park and the festival and we certainly do not want to be the cause of further spread.”
Fundraising will continue until next year to further enhance the festival and celebration. People are encouraged to take part in the Catch the Chippewa Ace Lottery.
“Work also will continue on the restoration of the carousel,” said Lortie, adding, “we anticipate it being completed next spring and if all goes well by the summer, we will have a building to protect and secure it.”
Cathy Sawicki, a co-chairwoman of the event committee, says the park itself will not be fully operational this summer.
“It doesn’t make sense to hold a festival when the full features of Chippewa are not on display and available for celebrants,” she said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, once again the amusement rides will not operate this year and there are no activities in the pavilion this summer which include Melodrama theatre performances, showers and weddings. The popular Sunday in the Park Concert Season and Tuesday Night Jam sessions are also cancelled.
With the tremendous amount of refurbishing work that has been done on the park, Linda Lafontaine, also a committee co- chairwoman, says they wanted to be in a position to re-introduce the “city, the park and its features to a broad tourist audience,” many of whom visited from across the now closed Canada-U.S. border.
The celebration will take place July 28 to Aug. 1, 2022.
Meanwhile, a commemorative event of some form is planned for July 15, which is the actual anniversary of the park being declared open in 1921.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.