The Muskeg Express train ride at Centennial Park is set to reopen today, following a temporary closure to evaluate the operation after it derailed in July.
All inspections, testing and required repairs have been completed and the amusement ride has been approved for operation by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, the city said in a news release on Friday.
The express has been plagued with various operational issues in recent years, putting it out of service for extended periods.
The train was originally donated by a lumber company that had used it to haul workers and supplies through the bush.
“The Muskeg Express is a popular summer attraction and we are happy to have the train ride back in operation,” said Cory Halvorsen, manager of the city’s parks and open spaces, in the release.
“There’s still a few weeks left in the season and we encourage everyone to get out for a ride.”
The Muskeg Express operates Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 3, and will also be open for it’s final day of the season on Sept. 4, which is Labour Day.
