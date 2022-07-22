Drivers now have a three-hour parking limit at the Market Square parking lot at Prince Arthur’s Landing.
The demand for parking spaces led to the new time limit for the lot, which is located adjacent to the CN Station and splash pad.
“This move provides better access to the waterfront for more people,” said Jonathan Paske, Parking Authority supervisor, in a news release. “This time limit will encourage longer-term visitors to park in other lots at the waterfront, and maintain fair access for all users.”
Parking remains free in the Market Square lot as well as in all other parking lots at the marina.
Parking authority officers will be enforcing the new rules effective immediately.
