The cost of paving Marathon’s golf course parking lot and related upgrades has been pegged at $130,000.
Town council will consider the cost at Monday’s meeting. If approved, the job would be awarded to Thunder Bay’s Bruno’s Contracting.
Funds for the project would be taken from the municipality’s capital reserve, a town management report said Thursday.
A new $1.1-million clubhouse at the golf course that was completed in June is now open to patrons.
