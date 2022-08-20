A section of High Street South in Thunder Bay will be closed on Monday.
The closure is between Lisgar and Queen streets on High St. South. Work will be done on the watermain, sidewalk and road.
Work on the project is expected to take up to 10 weeks to complete. Street access is allowed for local traffic only and detour signs will be posted.
Drivers are asked to use extra caution and follow posted signs when travelling near the construction area.
