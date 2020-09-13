The Ministry of Transportation will study the prospect of replacing a curvy section of Highway 17 west of Schreiber with a much straighter route closer to Lake Superior.
A proposed highway realignment will be mulled at the same time as the ministry contemplates the replacement of a major culvert at Hewitson Creek, located about 10 kilometres west of town.
The curvy section of road, which is about four kilometres long, has been the site of serious crashes over the past few decades.
It also contains the main entrance to Rainbow Falls Provincial Park, which the study will take into consideration before any recommendations are made.
The public will have the opportunity to review the study over a 30-day period once it’s completed, the ministry says. No timelines have been released.
