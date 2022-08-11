Dryden-area residents are being discouraged from swimming in the Bonny Bay area of Wabigoon Lake due to the presence of a suspected bloom of blue-green algae.
“Some blue-green algae produce toxins that can pose a health risk to people and animals when they are exposed to them in large amounts,” a Northwestern Health Unit news release said on Tuesday.
The suspected Bonny Bay bloom is currently being tested and should be treated as a confirmed bloom until an advisory states otherwise, the health unit said.
Suspected blooms can be reported to Ontario’s Spills Action Centre at 1-866-663-8477.
