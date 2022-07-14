Thunder Bay’s Central Avenue between Riverside Drive and 8th Avenue will be completely closed in both directions today.
The detour is due to water main repair work that will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route, drive with caution and obey all signage.
Those using Central Avenue will be required to use the detour of Riverside Drive and 8th Avenue.
