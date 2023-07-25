Partnership focuses on youths

A program between Roots Community Food Centre and Lakehead Public Schools offers youth hands-on work experience along with gardening and life skills.
The annual program is for youths going into grades 11 and 12, offering 12 spots to students attending Lakehead Public Schools.
The Urban Youth Farm Program is the foundational program of Roots Community Food Centre and was the first program that started working with high-school aged youths between 16 and 18, going into grades 11 or 12.
“We really wanted to reach students who just might need that bit of an extra support for work . . . so for some, it might be like, how do you actually set an alarm clock and wake up? . . . or they have a dentist appointment in two days and how do they communicate with their employer?” said Airin Stephens, program director at Roots Community Food Centre.
The farming and agriculture aspect of the program is important “but another piece of it is just like, learning skills of work, connecting to other people,” she added.
Staff have also noticed coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic that a lot of youths have a hard time interacting with people.
“When they come here, they can kind of start anew and they can build those skills so that when they go back to the school,” Stephens said.
The program also provides valuable credits for students along with the work experience and expectations that go along with that.
Markus Stevens, 18, has been volunteering at Roots Community Food Centre for two years.
“I really really love this program, I love what they do, I love everything about it and spending my summer here is it’s a lot of fun, it’s worth all my time,” Stevens said.
Before coming to Roots Community Food Centre, Stevens didn’t know anything about gardening and can now identify weeds and different plants and how to properly take care of things.
Lakehead Public Schools superintendent Jane Lower called the program a game changer for the students.
“They are selected because they may need extra credits to graduate or to catch up to their cohort,” Lower said. “They may struggle with confidence in going out to find a job or even to attend a regular classroom setting, they may have financial barriers and live in at or below the poverty line, some of them need help just setting up their own bank account.”
Students are selected with care by guidance counsellors from three high schools.
“You see the change where the students come in and they’re quiet, they’re shy, they lack confidence, they’re really not sure what to do . . . and by the end of the summer, you can just see what they’re doing here like they are working independently,” added Lower.
