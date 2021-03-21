Cloth face masks are being provided to Thunder Bay’s vulnerable population through a partnership spearheaded by the United Way.
Working with the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, the City of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the Facing Forward initiative is giving workplaces, families and organizations a way to purchase masks and also provide those in need with the reusable masks.
“As our community continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that we adopt all necessary measures to protect ourselves and our communities against the spread of COVID-19 in our area,” said Albert Brule, United Way of Thunder Bay chief executive officer, in a news release.
Brule said everyone deserves fair access to masks but many don’t have the means to purchase cloth masks for themselves.
Masks are available for individual purchase at Ungalli Clothing Co. on Cumberland Street and with the purchase of each mask, a free mask is donated for a vulnerable community member.
Online purchases of orders of 10 or more masks can be also be bought at a discount at www.uwaytbay.ca/facingforward.
Monetary donations can also be given for the initiative.
With donations from Newmont, Impala Canada and Port Arthur Rotary Club, 3,500 masks will be provided to local frontline organizations to distribute.
“It was a very easy choice for Newmont Musselwhite Mine to come on aboard with the United Way’s Facing Forward initiative,” said Don Burke, the mine’s general manager. “As we continue to navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that everyone has the means to protect themselves and others, and Musselwhite is committed to helping our community make this easier by ensuring families and individuals in need are able to do their part as well.”
For more details visit uwaytbay.ca/facingforward.
