Like its Liberal predecessor, the Conservative provincial government is being accused of trying to put the cart before the horse when it comes to creating a main access road into the Ring of Fire mineral belt.
As Premier Doug Ford on Monday heralded an agreement to advance a proposed all-season road with the Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations, another First Nation in the Ring of Fire’s orbit — Neskantaga — vowed to block those efforts if it is left out of the planning process.
“You can expect opposition if Ontario, or any road proponent, tries to put a shovel in the ground in our territory without our consent, ” Neskantaga Chief Chris Moonias declared in a news release.
