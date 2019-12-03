Today is Giving Tuesday, the day that follows black Friday and cyber Monday, and Pro Kids is hoping that consumers will think outside the retail frenzy and support their Pass the Buck campaign.
Laura Daniele, the Pro Kids co-ordinator, says Pro Kids helps to put children in all levels of hockey, but the bills are rolling in. With a goal of $10,000, LH North will start the campaign with $5,000 and Daniele is hoping the community will help to match or surpass their goal.
“We partner with organizations and we also partner with the families to help reduce costs,” she said. “Recreational hockey will cost around $550, competitive hockey will average around $1,500 and if they are playing upper level hockey, it will be more than $2,000 — AAA hockey will be even more, up to $10,000.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
