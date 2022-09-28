Dryden provincial police are reminding motorists they could face hefty fines if convicted of driving past a school bus when its red lights are flashing.
Driving past a stopped school bus “is a very dangerous act that could have fatal consequences if a child is crossing the roadway,” a provincial news release said Thursday.
The law requires drivers in both directions to stop when lights on a school bus are flashing. If convicted, the minimum fine for ignoring the lights is $400.
