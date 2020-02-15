For 28 years, Sharon Johnson has been a voice for the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Her sister Sandra was murdered in February of 1992 and for more than a decade she has organized both the Full Moon Memory Walk and Valentine’s Day Memorial Walk in memory of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.
But now it’s time to pass the mantle and take time for herself.
“For many years since I lost my little sister, Sandra, we walked and shared our story wherever we could, wherever we had the opportunity to do so,” said Johnson following Friday’s 13th annual MMIWG Valentine’s Day Memorial Walk. “Not only here in Thunder Bay, but we travelled to vigils, other memorial walks. We joined families like ours who lost a loved one and had loved ones missing.”
On Friday, community members gathered at city hall and then walked through parts of the south downtown core before ending up at the Hub Bazaar on Victoria Avenue.
Johnson shared her story once more at the event of how she last saw Sandra on Feb. 12, 1992 at her own apartment.
