There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, but one person with the dangerous virus has been re-admitted to the hospital.
Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s incident manager, Dr. Stewart Kennedy, said that there is one individual hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday but that person had previously already been hospitalized and was re-admitted.
Any hospital patients with confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus are put in negative-pressure single rooms and staff going in and out are using full personal protective equipment.
