Thunder Bay’s main hospital has adopted a self-identification process to improve health-care services for Indigenous people.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre began asking patients at registration on March 16 if they’d like to voluntarily self-identify as First Nations, Métis or Inuit. Their response will be saved in the patient’s electronic medical record and they will not be asked again when registering during future visits.
Proof of status is not required and patients can choose not to answer.
Hospital president and chief executive officer, Dr. Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, said in a news release Indigenous people face inequities in health-care access, and experience a higher rate of chronic disease and injury compared to non-Indigenous people.
“This is a great step forward for our hospital as we continue to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action related to health care,” she said.
The self-identification process is aimed at helping the hospital improve health services, identify areas of need in the health-care system and provide data to measure the effectiveness of health care for Indigenous people, including access to interpretation services, an Indigenous patient navigator, and discharge planning co-ordination for a smoother transition to the person’s home community.
Patients can give the information when registering for any service at the hospital or by going online at www.tbrhsc.net/selfID
