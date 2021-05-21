The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Six of the new cases were from close contact and one had an unknown point of exposure.
Three of them are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, three are in a district community and one is in a First Nation community.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.