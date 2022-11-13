On Remembrance Day, Red Rock residents and most businesses paused their regular routines to solemnly honour and pay respect to members of the Canadian Armed Forces who died fighting for our country.
Due to weather conditions, the Remembrance Day service was held at the Red Rock Legion Hall. The memorial included the participation of Padre Lenore Rowsell, who shared an inspiring message; Faye and Norman Boudreau, who were in charge of audio and video; and Sgt. at Arms Mickel Smith and flag bearers David Fall, Tim Malley, and Gord Henderson.
After the service, attendees proceeded downstairs to the Legion Bar to enjoy some courtesy coffee and hot chocolate, while enjoying bevies and sweets provided by local business, Sweet Treats.
