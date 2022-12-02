The intersection of Ridgeway Street at Waterloo Street in Thunder Bay was closed Thursday evening as a fatal motor vehicle collision was probed, city police said.
Officers went the intersection just after 6:30 p.m. following a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and commercial vehicle.
The deceased pedestrian is an unidentified man.
The public was asked to avoid the area of Ridgeway and Waterloo as of the evening, and the road closure spanned one block north and one block south of Ridgeway at Waterloo.
The road was to remain closed until further notice, police said.
