A pedestrian in Thunder Bay narrowly missed being struck by a motor vehicle on the Harbour Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.
A city police officer travelling on the Harbour Expressway around 4 p.m. on Tuesday was approaching the Balmoral Street intersection when they saw a pedestrian walking into the path of oncoming traffic.
The pedestrian appeared to not be paying attention and unaware they were crossing on a red light, police said in a news release.
The officer had no way to physically stop or slow the pedestrian but turned on his cruiser siren, which caught the attention of the pedestrian.
The motorist also slowed and swerved before stopping. Their actions also helped ensure the incident did not end in tragedy.
The pedestrian was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for disobeying the don’t walk signal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.