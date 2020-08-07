A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early Thursday morning after being struck by a motor vehicle.
Emergency responders reported to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on John Street near Ray Boulevard around 4:20 a.m.
A male with serious injuries was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by paramedics for further treatment of his injuries.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.