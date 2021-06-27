American white pelicans are back and in greater numbers.
They have become a common site in Thunder Bay, and according to Brian Ratcliff, the In Flight columnist for The Chronicle-Journal, these birds have been in Northwestern Ontario for hundreds of years.
Originally nesting on Lake of the Woods, one nest was found in Lake Nipigon in 1991. The last survey in about 2009 showed there were around 750 pairs nesting there. They have been nesting on Lake Superior near Thunder Bay over the last 10-12 years.
Ratcliff says the birds migrate south to the Gulf of Mexico and return in early April. As soon as the ice goes away, they are back and have been back for about a month.
“There are quite a few around,” he said. “I saw about 80 of them off Mission Island a week ago.”
The pelicans don’t breed until their third year. The adults are recognized by a “keal" on the top of their bills, which indicates that they are of breeding age. Those without the keal are adolescents in their second year and possibly starting their third year.
“Those guys just hang out sort of like when you’re finished college or university and float around before you actually settle down,” joked Ratcliff.
Adults come in close to the shore to feed.
“They have to feed in whatever the length of their neck and their bill is,” he said. “They cannot feed in deep water unless whatever they are eating is at the surface. Pelicans forage in shallow water in less than a metre of water.”
Ratcliff added, contrary to people claiming pelicans are “eating all the walleye,” the walleye are 10 feet down in the water and these birds simply can’t get them.
The American white pelican eats small fish, a lot of tad poles and salamanders. They are clever and forage in a group by swimming together in shallow water to drive a school of small fich like smelts close to shore.
“Then you will see all their bills go into the water,” Ratcliff said. “They will work as a group to heard a school of fish or frogs and they work very well together.”
