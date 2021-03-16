An MPP says his office has been inundated with calls to designate Thunder Bay a COVID-19 hot spot.
On Monday, Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle’s office said he asked the Ontario government to immediately designate the city a COVID-19 hot spot, which would make Thunder Bay eligible for more supports and quicker access to vaccinations.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
