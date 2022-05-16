Northerners suffering from depression and other mental-health ailments would benefit if they could “self-refer” themselves to qualified therapists directly, and have those services covered by Ontario’s health insurance plan.
Lakehead University psychology professors Kirsten Oinonen and Deborah Scharf say the current system — which requires people without private insurance coverage to obtain a referral from a medical doctor — often involves “multiple steps to access care in situations where stigma and depression-related motivational problems can be barriers.”
“A high proportion of people in Northwestern Ontario do not have a physician or nurse practitioner, making access an issue,” Oinonen said Thursday in an email.
“Providing them with direct access to psychologists is important as psychologists are registered health care providers who can both diagnose and treat mental health issues.”
Both Oinonen and Scharf said they were heartened by last month’s proposal by Ontario’s NDP to have “six to 12” mental-health therapy sessions covered by OHIP.
“While six to 12 sessions may not be sufficient for all Ontarians, several evidence-based treatment (programs) can be implemented within 12 weeks,” Oinonen and Scharf said in a LU news release.
“This proposal is in line with what is available through other publicly- and privately-funded outpatient mental health services.”
Demand for mental-health counselling has sky-rocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, as many people faced job losses and financial ruin.
The province’s response of allowing doctors to bill OHIP specifically for mental-health therapy is flawed because many doctors are already overworked, or aren’t interested in providing therapy, Oinonen and Scharf argue.
“Psychologists and other registered mental health provider services have been largely left out of the provincial response,” they said.
