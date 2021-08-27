While in-person services at provincial courthouses remain curtailed during the coronavirus pandemic, Kenora’s Ne-Chee Friendship Centre is helping people accused of crimes keep track of their cases.
Starting about a month ago, people facing charges have been able to come to the centre on Thursdays to use a computer to access court dates and other information relating to their cases.
“It’s important that they don’t miss their court dates,” Ne-Chee executive-director Patti Fairfield said Thursday.
She added: “We’re living in a virtual world. It’s difficult for anybody to navigate, let alone someone who’s homeless.”
Fairfield said when the free service started being offered, only a handful of people took advantage of it, but it’s since picked up to about half a dozen clients. The service is open to both Indigenous and non-aboriginal clients.
“Police and lawyers have been spreading the word, which we appreciate,” Fairfield said.
Friendship centre justice workers can also tutor clients on how to use meeting software like Zoom.
Fairfield said the centre has been able to use an existing room for the court-access program, which is being accommodated within the facility’s current budget.
The court-services program is available on Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The centre can be reached by calling 807-468-5440.
