A child miraculously escaped injury in the wee hours Friday when a car collided head-on with a transport truck on a secondary highway near Timmins.
Following the 3 a.m. crash on Highway 655, provincial police charged a 30-year-old Cochrane woman, who they say was driving the car, with impaired driving and possession of heroin and methamphetamine, a provincial news release said.
Also charged was a 34-year-old Constance Lake First Nation resident with possession of heroin and methamphetamine. That person was a passenger in the car, police said.
