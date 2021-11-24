Blocked attempts to help someone in Thunder Bay believed to have been suffering an overdose early Tuesday has landed four people in trouble.
The apparent overdose led city police and paramedics to a home just after 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Manitou Street. But other people at the residence tried to stop police from helping the person suspected of having an overdose, police claim.
They say the person was brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment and has since been released.
Four people at the home were arrested and suspected drug-trafficking activity was occurring within the residence, city police claim.
Some cash suspected of being obtained through drug-trafficking was seized, and evidence was found that a “significant quantity of suspected cocaine” had been recently destroyed, police allege.
Accused of cocaine trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and obstructing peace officer are Thunder Bay residents Shelley Ann Hamilton, 47, David Ovid Janveau, 37, and London, Ont., resident Kyaw Eh Doe, 20, and Toronto resident Jason Jasper Dacosta, 24.
All four appeared in bail court on Tuesday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.