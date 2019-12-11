The Salvation Army is hosting its Christmas meal this Sunday at the Valhalla Inn.
A festive meal, including turkey and all the trimmings, will be served from noon to 2 p.m. in the ballroom by hotel staff that volunteer their time to prepare and serve the meal.
The meal will also include a visit from Santa who will deliver gifts for the children. The gifts have been donated through various initiatives and groups.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.