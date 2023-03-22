Having your period is often annoying, painful, uncomfortable and messy. It also costs time and money.
These issues are exasperated if you are experiencing homelessness. Access to a clean supply of products, laundering facilities for clothing and underwear, pain relievers and access to washrooms and showers are just some of the barriers faced by those who menstruate while living on the street.
Two students from Lakehead University’s Philanthropic Association, Chelsea Opperman and Kayla Levata, along with the help of Thunder Bay city Coun. Shelby Ch’ng, created Thunder Bay Shark Week to help fill the need in the community.
“I started this drive after a visit to the Shelter House to drop off donations from a non-perishable item drive we organized,” Chelsea Opperman said. “While I was there, the workers expressed such gratitude for the few packages of pads and said that they were always in dire need of period products and explained how many people come to their shelter seeking these items. The partnership grew from a resolution by Coun. Shelby Ch’ng to include period products in City facilities. We thought she would be a good community leader to partner with to help us with our fundraising goal.”
Thunder Bay Shark Week is a campaign that breaks down the barriers around period poverty and fundraises for period products for people experiencing homelessness. Their social media campaign is asking for donations through a GoFundMe page or physical donations that can be arranged for drop off.
Five videos will be rolling out this week, featuring a number of local leaders having conversations around period poverty.
These videos were filmed, produced and edited by Ch’ng and will appear on TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn along with a link to donate.
The fundraising goal is $500. The campaign will wrap up on March 31 with 100 per cent of the proceeds purchasing period products for the Shelter House.
“We aim to break down the barriers around having a period and give dignity to people experiencing homelessness,” Ch’ng said. “We often get caught up in our overwhelming problems but often overlook the simplest and smallest steps that make a difference in the day-to-day lives of those we aim to serve.”
Where to find the videos:
• TikTok: @shelbychng
• Instagram: @shelby_chng, @luphilanthroicassociation, @chelseakiss.xox
• LinkedIn: Shelby Ch’ng
• Link to donate:
