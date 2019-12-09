An 18-year-old person has been charged in connection to an armed robbery of a convenience store in Thunder Bay.
Police were sent to the Circle K convenience store on 1315 Arthur St. E. on Nov. 30 following reports of an armed robbery involving two suspects armed with long guns.
Police learned the suspects pointed the firearms at the convenience store clerk while making demands for money and store merchandise.
The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise.
