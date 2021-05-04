A 32-year-old Atikokan man known to police has been charged with numerous offences following a series of break-and-enters in town last month.
Provincial police said that between April 22-24, a man stole a gas can, light bulbs and a ballast unit, as well as a bicycle.
In the incident involving the bicycle, police said, a man is alleged to have made threats while brandishing a knife and brass knuckles.
