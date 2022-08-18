Provincial police have identified a 46-year-old Fort Frances man who was found dead last weekend on a section of railway tracks.
Police said officers went to the scene around 3 a.m. Saturday after a report of an “unresponsive” man on the CN Rail tracks at the Crowe Avenue intersection.
Police haven’t said how Sterling MacIntyre died, but said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy was to take place sometime this week, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
