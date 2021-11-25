Someone associated with St. Ann School has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said the Thunder Bay District Health Unit had advised the person has not been in the school setting for an extended period of time.
“As a precaution, the health unit has asked that possible close contacts be dismissed from school and be tested as an added safety measure,” the board said. “The isolation period will be determined by Public Health.”
Parents, guardians and staff of the affected cohort have been contacted by the school board. One bus cohort is also affected and those students have been contacted and public health will follow up.
On Wednesday, the health unit reported eight new cases of the virus with five from close contact, one travel-related and two still under investigation.
Six of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area, one is in a First Nation community and one is in a district community.
There are 38 active cases in the district.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported 15 active cases on Wednesday with one new case in the Sioux Lookout area.
