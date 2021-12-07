Someone who was leaving a south-side Thunder Bay residence early Monday wound up being attacked by the home’s resident, police claim.
They say a male was in a home in the 300 block of Brodie St. S. on Sunday evening, and refused to leave by early Monday morning.
It’s claimed that an argument occurred and when the male was heading to the exit, a man with a weapon allegedly assaulted the male.
Police first saw the injured male, who they say looked like he had been stabbed, in the 100 block of May Street at about 1 a.m.
He was brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.
Glen Gord Campbell, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with undertaking.
He appeared in bail court on Monday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
