OPP are investigating a suspicious death in Fort Frances.
Officers found a deceased person at a Portage Avenue business around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Police had been in the area investigating an unrelated matter.
Rainy River District EMS attended the scene and the male was pronounced deceased.
The deceased has been identified as Daniel Morrison, age 37, of Lac La Croix First Nation.
Police say the death is suspicious and investigators say they believe there is no threat to public safety.
Fort Frances OPP are investigating the incident with the OPP forensic identification services unit and OPP regional support team.
A post-mortem was done on Wednesday in Kenora.
OPP ask anyone with any information about this investigation to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
