The OPP is asking the public using Rainbow Falls Provincial Park this summer to keep an eye out for any signs of a Toronto woman who went missing in the area 16 years ago.
Christina Calayca was last seen the morning of Aug. 6, 2007. She had been camping at Rainbow Falls and had gone for a run.
She was never seen again and there has never been a trace of Calayca, 20, found despite extensive searches of the area.
Police say foul play cannot be ruled out.
Calayca was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a maroon/purple striped shirt, black pants and blue and white running shoes with Velcro.
Anyone who finds any sign of human remains or pieces of clothing that match the description of what Calayca was wearing should call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
