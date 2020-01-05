A person’s death in Lac Seul First Nation on Thursday is being probed by police.
Michael Sawanas, 35, of Sandy Lake First Nation, died suddenly at a home, the OPP said in a news release on Friday.
No other information was provided by police.
Lac Seul’s police say they have asked provincial police from Sioux Lookout to help in the investigation.
However, they say there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is welcomed to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters who want anonymity can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
