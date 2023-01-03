For folks that deal with resolutions all the time, sometimes the toughest can be of the new year’s variety.
Public officials in municipalities and townships surrounding Thunder Bay are always looking for resolutions to concerns by residents in their communities while keeping an eye on the budget to see if those tasks are feasible.
New year’s resolutions, on the other hand, are a whole different kind of animal.
Three-term Municipality of Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry, who indicated she usually makes new year’s resolutions and has been fairly successful at keeping them, said staying healthy is her key resolution.
“Stay healthy in order to keep my stamina up to keep pace of the work and the board work I’ve been doing,” said Landry, who is also the president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association as well as an executive board member with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario. “Work-life balance is important to me.”
Ontario Federation of Agriculture president Peggy Brekveld, who was elected to her third one-year term in November, also sees a health initiative as being key to future resolutions.
“I definitely have a plan to walk a lot,” said Brekveld, the co-owner of Murillo’s Woodstar Farm who had been the vice-president of the province’s largest farm entity from 2014-2020. “It’s good for my body and my mental health.
“To care for others, you also have to care for yourself. The goal this year is to plan and execute a walking tour in an interesting location. It would be a reward for the miles I do around home and with my travels for work.”
