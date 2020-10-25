The high cost of water has some Greenstone ratepayers feeling a bit soaked, but the municipality says it’s awash in hefty costs for ongoing equipment upkeep and requirements to meet regulations.
Residents say they’re feeling steamed over the municipality’s plan to steadily increase the flat rate for residential water and sewer services by five per cent each year until 2024.
Geraldton ward resident Tom Salmi, who has started a petition to oppose the increase, says the amount he’d end up paying for water and sewer at his house would nearly equal the $2,200 he currently pays yearly for property taxes.
Greenstone businesses are on meters.
Salmi, who felt “ripped off” after he learned that residential ratepayers in other Northern rural towns pay much less for water and sewer charges, said Greenstone needs to find a different way.
“They have to do something,” he said in late September. Salmi says he currently pays $1,800 per year for water and sewer charges.
In its defence, the municipality says it’s on its own — with no help from the province — in having to fix and maintain a hefty array of waterworks facilities across the sprawling municipality, including five water treatment plants and two water towers.
“Ninety per cent of our costs involve aging infrastructure that we have to replace,” said Greenstone Mayor Ron Beaulieu.
About 20 years ago, the province forced the former towns of Beardmore, Geraldton, Longlac and Nakina to amalgamate into a single municipality called Greenstone. As Beaulieu has noted previously, the new entity inherited all the former town’s aging infrastructure, including their waterworks.
According to town managers, Greenstone will soon face a $1.5-million cost for re-paining its two water towers, and an additional $1-million bill to meet new federal regulations for the treatment of waste water.
Beaulieu says it would be unfair to expect those living in the outskirts of the municipality to pay some of the cost for waterworks, because they don’t receive those services where they live.
He noted a municipal report that said that Greenstone average residential property taxes — which don’t include the cost of water — are more than 30 per cent lower than what people pay in other parts of the Northwest, and 40 per cent lower than the provincial average.
Salmi said he doesn’t feel his property taxes, about $2,200 per year, are significantly low.
At the very least, Salmi said, the flat-rate system for residential water and sewer services should be weighted for usage, so that homes with only one or two occupants aren’t charged as much as those that contain large families.
