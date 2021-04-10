I was saddened to hear that Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99. He was a remarkable individual who had fond memories of Thunder Bay.
When I told him that my academic career began as a professor of engineering at Lakehead University he replied, “That’s where the two cities joined together. When I visited they had this fully little mayor (Walter Assef).”
See the full story and other coverage in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.