Dryden city police have alerted the public about a telephone scam that seeks to obtain social insurance numbers from unsuspecting victims.
Police said those who have received phone calls have been reached from numbers bearing a local 938 dial code.
Scammers pose as police offers who say that the victim’s social insurance number (SIN) has been compromised, and that they are conducting an investigation. The scammers say that in order to conduct the investigation, they require the person’s SIN.
“Many times these calls will resort to threatening victims with arrest if they do not provide their SIN and other personal information,” a Dryden Police Service news release said Wednesday.
Anyone who has received a call from the scam can contact police at 807-223-1137
