Growing up in a family that loves art, Abby Tymchyshen felt proud to win a recent photography contest.
“My whole family loves taking photos and we love exploring,” said the Grade 8 student from Westmount Public School. “It feels good I’m doing something good and I won something for my photography skills.”
Abby, 13, recruited her stepsister to be in her photo and had her look up to the blue, partially-cloudy sky while holding onto balloons.
When exploring photography through her school lessons, Abby said they learned about using angles and to not rush into taking a photo.
“I took my time and really thought about it and got some help from my grandma and my family about what I wanted to do,” she said. “I did the balloon photo because it had the angles and had the pretty clouds in the sky, too.”
The photography contest for Westmount’s intermediate students was to promote the transition to high school, said Michelle Furlotte, elementary student success lead for Lakehead Public Schools.
The perspective of Abby’s photograph made it stand out, as well as the feeling of hope it portrayed, added Furlotte.
“When we all saw the photo, we thought this is the time when students are transitioning and we want to continue to let them know the supports are there and we are all remaining hopeful,” she said. “I thought that photograph really showed that.”
About 20 students submitted photos for the contest and Abby was one of three winners.
The level of participation shows that students still want to participate in school and show their skills and abilities, despite the closure of schools in Ontario because of COVID-19 restrictions, noted Furlotte.
“It’s a time right now where there is a lot of unknowns in these students’ lives and this gave them the opportunity to go out in their neighbourhoods, into their communities, or even within their own families, and show some of their creativity,” she said.
The photo contest submissions can be viewed on Westmount Public School’s Facebook page.
(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)
