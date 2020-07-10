“You know who you are. You know that you are a big part of the problem.”
That’s the position being taken by Pic Mobert First Nation against those involved in drug trafficking, a “selfish and reckless activity keeping our beautiful people from living the healthy and happy life that they want, and (what) our Creator intended for all of us.”
Announced last week in a Facebook post, the band says a new policy aims to “get tough” on band members and non-members alike who reside in the community and have been convicted of selling drugs.
