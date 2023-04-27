Provincial police are asking the public to help them locate a red pickup truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this year near Sault Ste. Marie.
Police believe that 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie resident Alicia Faulkner was struck and killed by the truck on Jan. 20 as it travelled west of Bruce Mines on Highway 17.
According to an obituary, Faulkner was the mother of four children.
The suspect pickup is described as a Chevy Silverado, possibly five to six years old. At the time of the collision, the truck is believed to have been transporting a Polaris Indy snowmobile with black, red and white markings, police said.
Police described the driver as a “stocky” man who was wearing a blue shirt with long sleeves.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
