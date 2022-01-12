A 46-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man was charged with impaired driving last week after a pickup truck crashed on Highway 17 near Wawa.
Provincial police said officers went to the scene at Crescent Lake about 100 kilometres east of town in the early afternoon of Jan. 6. No injuries were reported.
In addition to the impaired driving offence, Randy Running was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, a provincial news release said Tuesday.
Running, who has been released from custody, is to appear in court on Feb. 7, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
